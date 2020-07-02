Clay County Circuit Court judge rules Pritzker’s COVID-19-related orders are void

Bailey entered the court Thursday afternoon and walked out to applause from a group of supporters who, the representative said, came from across Illinois. Several were wearing grey shirts that said, “My governor is an idiot.”

The ruling in his lawsuit, he told reporters after the hearing, is beneficial for all Americans — governors’ COVID-19 responses should not be unilateral. Instead, he suggested, local departments of health should make determinations “county by county.”

“Every other court — both state and federal — that has considered these exact issues has agreed with the administration that executive orders protecting Illinoisans’ health and safety are well within the governor’s constitutional authority,” a Pritzker spokesperson said in an email. “...While this one county circuit court has gone a different direction from all of the other cases, the administration will ultimately seek to appeal this ruling, and the governor will continue to urge the people of Illinois to exercise constant vigilance and keep doing what has worked: wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your face covering.”

DeVore said the attorney general’s office, which represented Pritzker in this case, could have asked the judge to suspend enforcement of his order but did not. Unless a higher court overturns McHaney’s order, it will stand, he said.