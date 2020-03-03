Coalition looks to end gas bill surcharge in Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mason said the General Assembly was told in 2013 by Peoples Gas, which serves customers in Chicago, that the program would cost about $1.14 per month on a consumer bill or about $2 billion total. Currently, she said, that company is charging a fee greater than $9 per month and the estimated cost of the program is nearing $11 billion.

Peoples Gas representatives, however, said the cost over the next 20 years “is forecasted to be $6.8 billion if completed by 2030 or $7.8 billion if completed by 2040.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company pointed to a 4% rate cap on what can be recovered by the utility in a year, and said the “urgent need for the System Modernization Program has recently been confirmed by an independent engineering study ordered by the Illinois Commerce Commission.”

“The study found that over 80 percent of the pipes in the Peoples Gas delivery system — some more than 100 years old — have an average remaining life of less than 15 years, and the SMP will increase public and customer safety by significantly reducing risks in Chicago’s natural gas delivery network,” said Danisha Hall, director of corporate communications for the company.

She added the average cost of a consumer bill is 6% lower than it was six years ago when the law was passed.