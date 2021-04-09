Colp voters make history by electing first Black village president

Clark said Friday afternoon that she wanted to be village president because "it seems like the village has gone down."

"Things are changing and not for the best. I figured I could get in and make it better,” Clark said.

She believes the village needs a fresh start. Her campaign motto was “Fresh Start with Marcella Clark.”

Clark has served on the Colp Village Board for a total of 15 years, first elected after her husband’s death in 1992. He also served on the village board.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said she served a term, took some time off, and then ran again.

During her tenure, Clark served on the committee that raised funds to establish Colp Neighborhood Playground, which opened in 2017.

Clark said people who grew up in Colp are interested in retiring back in their hometown, but change their minds after visiting. The town needs cleaned up, so it will be a place people want to live.

She said her most important tasks as village president will be to try to bring people together and encourage the community to volunteer for projects that help the village.