Community spread suspected as Illinois coronavirus cases hit 19; Pritzker criticizes feds

Pritzker slams federal response

“I am very frustrated with the federal government,” the governor said, as U.S. cases of the virus surpassed 800 on Tuesday. “We have not received enough tests.”

Pritzker said the state would like to be able to test any person who shows symptoms or just wants to be tested, but said federal officials have not kept their word.

“We’ve been told now for days and days and days — indeed weeks, I would argue — that there are commercial labs that would be coming online,” he said. “I was just told today commercial labs would be coming online within days. Once again, I’ve been told the same thing again. We haven’t seen it.”

The only places able to test for COVID-19 right now are the three state-run labs in Chicago, Springfield and Carbondale.

Pritzker also criticized the Trump administration’s decision to forgo the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 test, which has been used on hundreds of thousands of people in Europe and Asia, in favor of its own test.

“We could have been using that weeks ago here in the United States,” he said. “It’s been too long already.”

AG warns of scams