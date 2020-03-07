5 compete for Republican nomination in Illinois 115th Representative District

He said so many items in the state budget are essential, so he isn’t sure which ones he would make a priority. He was clearer on which things could be cut to save money.

“School consolidation I think is a place we could save some money,” he said.

To address the teacher shortage, Howard would look at the burdens of the job, such as paperwork required by special ed teachers, and try to reduce those burdens.

Howard said he believes the 115th District has an opportunity to become a center of solar power.

“I have a neighbor who is working with a company on a rather large solar farm,” he said.

He has colleagues from Illinois Farm Bureau in Northern Illinois who have large wind farms. They have led to some health issues, he said. He would like to see more solar farms in Southern Illinois.

Smith lives in Jefferson County and owns Spartanville Fueling Station in Waltonville. He and his wife, Wendy, have four children.

He works at Pinckneyville Correctional Center and serves on the board of Blissville Township.

“The raising of taxes should not be the main source of income for the state,” Smith said.