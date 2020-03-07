5 compete for Republican nomination in Illinois 115th Representative District

Voters in the 115th Illinois House District will choose a new state representative in November. Current Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, is running for state senator in the 58th Legislative District of Illinois.
Five Republican candidates are competing in the March 17 primary to appear on the ballot in the general election. They are Zachary A. Meyer of Du Quoin, John R. Howard and Johnnie Ray Smith II, both of Jefferson County, Clifford Lindemann of Bluford and Paul Jacobs of Jackson County.
The 115th Representative District includes all of Jefferson County and parts of Union, Jackson, Perry and Washington counties.
Meyer graduated from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies in 2017 and received a law degree from SIU in 2019.
He has owned Du Quoin Tropical Sno since age 19 and said he turned it into a profitable business. He works in the office of Perry County State’s Attorney David Searby. He has a 6-year-old daughter named Lexi.
Meyer is the youngest of the five candidates seeking the Republican nomination.
“I’m the only candidate who has studied in a modern classroom with modern technology,” Meyer told The Southern editorial board. He added that a lot of upcoming legislation will be related to privacy and technology and other policies involving technology. He has the knowledge to weigh in on that legislation, he said.
He said Illinois needs to develop more business-friendly and citizen-friendly tax plans for the state to help create jobs.
“If there are jobs here, we can bring people back. Right now it’s hard to find good paying jobs, especially in 115th District,” Meyer said.
He said he believes the district’s biggest need is to invest in and grow SIU. “Invest in SIU and you can grow the entire region,” he said.
He pointed out that he is the only candidate who has studied law and knows how to read and write a law.
"Illinois needs to look at the ways neighboring states are reforming property tax laws and replicate a system that is functioning and makes sense," he said.
His spending priorities would include education, veterans’ programs and the department of Children and Family Services.
Howard is a grain and livestock farmer and school bus driver for a local grade school and has lived in Jefferson County his entire life. He earned an associate degree from Rend Lake College in 1980.
He has served on the board of Jefferson County Farm Bureau for 20 years.
“I got the opportunity to interact with a lot of legislators. I developed quite an interest in government working with agriculture issues, and I really liked and enjoyed it,” Howard said.
He worked at World Color Press in Mount Vernon and was laid off when plant closed in 1991. At the time his children were ages 7 and 10. His wife went back to school to get a teaching degree. He says things were tough, but he did what he had to do to take care of his family.
He believes the Republican Party and other candidates for state representative have a similar base. They are pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and against the progressive income tax.
“Our constituents have lost faith and trust in the people elected to serve them. That has created a culture of corruption in Springfield,” he said.
That issue is first on his list of things he wants to do in Springfield. He read a recent Illinois Education Associate poll that found 60% of the people responding believe cleaning up government is more important that other issues.
Ethics reform must come before other problems can be tackled, he said.
One of those other issues is a tax policy and business climate that is driving so many people out of state.
“We decided a long time ago, we aren’t going anywhere,” Howard said of his family. “We have to stop outflow.”
“I would sign onto any piece of legislation that leads to ethics reform because I unabashedly believe that is where we need to start,” Howard said.
He said so many items in the state budget are essential, so he isn’t sure which ones he would make a priority. He was clearer on which things could be cut to save money.
“School consolidation I think is a place we could save some money,” he said.
To address the teacher shortage, Howard would look at the burdens of the job, such as paperwork required by special ed teachers, and try to reduce those burdens.
Howard said he believes the 115th District has an opportunity to become a center of solar power.
“I have a neighbor who is working with a company on a rather large solar farm,” he said.
He has colleagues from Illinois Farm Bureau in Northern Illinois who have large wind farms. They have led to some health issues, he said. He would like to see more solar farms in Southern Illinois.
Smith lives in Jefferson County and owns Spartanville Fueling Station in Waltonville. He and his wife, Wendy, have four children.
He works at Pinckneyville Correctional Center and serves on the board of Blissville Township.
“The raising of taxes should not be the main source of income for the state,” Smith said.
He has a plan for pensions that will add billions of dollars to the funds, he said. He also said he has plans for small business reform. He added that the state needs to get spending under control.
He said the district has great needs, and they include infrastructure and better paying jobs.
“We need to invest in the jobs we have. SIU’s funding is still in the 1990s. I propose bringing up to 2015 at least,” he said.
He also is in favor of dropping tuition to improve student enrollment.
He said he would bring corporations into Southern Illinois to help lessen the tax burden on small businesses.
He wants to sponsor legislation around a small business proposal he said will add capital to small businesses. Deductions usually taken at the end of year would be available from taxes payable to the state.
His spending priorities would include essential frontline services like police, fire and corrections. Education would be next. Pet projects that are corrupt should be stopped, he said.
He said he believes we need to do whatever we can do to bring more jobs to the district. He said he wants to bring labor to the table to find pragmatic approaches to the pension problem.
Lindemann of Bluford is chairman of Jefferson County Board and is a Webber Township trustee. He and his wife, Desra, have been married 45 years. They have two grown children, eight grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way.
“I am a strong advocate for Southern Illinois, Second Amendment rights and the unborn. I also want to be a strong advocate for ethics reform,” Lindeman said.
He said waste, fraud and corruption have taken over and need to be eliminated so legislators can work on lowering taxes and bringing more taxpayers to the state.
One way to do that is to have reliable infrastructure to draw good jobs to Southern Illinois.
“We have a good workforce and we need to put them to work,” he said. “Our biggest need right now is a reliable infrastructure.”
He added that businesses want to come to an area that has reliable infrastructure that is well-maintained. He would introduce infrastructure bills to make this area more accessible, he said.
“We need to have something on the books to enhance that and enhance our abilities to have jobs here,” he said.
Lindemann said he believes corruption in the state has to be changed to make sure monies collected by local governments go where they are supposed to go.
“The main thing we have to do is go through every line item on the budget and cut waste and fraud. I don’t want to raise taxes, but at the same point I know people rely on other things the state provides,” he said.
The district needs education reform and needs to address the teacher shortage by lessening some requirements for teachers, he said. One way is to address student loans and offer some loan forgiveness for teachers.
He suggested cutting waste and duplicity to provide property tax relief. He had no specifics, but said he believes there is duplicity of jobs and services on every level of government.
He said he believes the next big business in the 115th District will be solar energy. “We have solar farms going in everywhere in the state,” he said.
Jacobs is a retired optometrist and former owner of Von Jakob Winery in Alto Pass.
The Southern reached out to him for an interview and he declined without giving a reason.
“Dr. Jacobs is not willing to be interviewed. Paul Jacobs Campaign,” read an emailed response.
He also did not appear in candidate forums in Jackson and Jefferson counties.
