Comptroller Mendoza criticized for handling of late bill payments

And the certainty that the state will eventually make those payments is what enables his company to get money into the pockets of vendors, many of whom cannot afford to wait for the state to catch up on its bills.

But because the state has been reluctant to make those interest payments, Greta said, many of the investors that he works with have stopped putting money into the program, and he has to turn down requests from vendors to purchase their debt.

“We've had an uptick in the number of inquiries that we've been getting, you know, sort of vendors asking for help, and we have to turn them away,” he said.

In addition, he said, there are many more vendors whose debts have already been purchased who are still waiting for the remaining 10 percent balance still owed to them.

Greta and other companies that take part in the program have complained to lawmakers about the late interest payments for years, and during the recent special session in May, lawmakers put language into one of the budget bills that says the comptroller’s office “must issue the interest payment within 60 days after acceptance of the interest voucher.”

Greta argues that Mendoza’s office is intentionally ignoring that language, but Mendoza’s spokesperson Pallasch disagreed.