Comptroller Mendoza warns of dangers ahead for Illinois budget

But Mendoza also warned about the consequences of further short-term borrowing without a dedicated source of revenue to repay it.

“As Illinois considers the possibility of engaging in additional borrowing, it must be cautioned this is not ‘free money.’ It must be repaid,” she said. “Adding some $6.5 billion in potential borrowing, especially with interest rates of more than 4 (percent), to the $2.66 billion in short-term borrowing already owed would have consequences on Illinois’ financial outlook for years to come.”

Among those consequences, she said, would be another sharp spike in the state’s backlog of bills outside of the core payments for debt service, pensions, K-12 education, employee payroll, and social and human services.

As of Monday, however, Republicans and Democrats in Congress were still far apart in their negotiations on the next economic recovery package. The Democratic-controlled House recently approved a package that included $500 billion in aid for state governments. But the Republican-controlled Senate was pushing for a package that includes no new aid for states and instead allowing more flexibility in how they are allowed to spend the CARES Act funding they have already received.