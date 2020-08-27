Congress allocated money to help cities. Southern Illinois officials say restrictions make it hard to get.

Negron said DCEO did offer a compromise, which was adopted, to set aside $15 million, and potentially up to $30 million, for local governments to create economic development programs to help cities. This was a more manageable figure for the department, he said. Cole said the compromise proposal and its regulations are still overly restrictive, and he isn’t sure that many municipalities will take advantage of it for that reason.

Further, he argued, "cities shouldn't have to apply for a minimal grant from DCEO when the money was due to them to begin with."

Though, an even bigger beef city leaders have about the program rests with the federal government. The most needed use for the funding, many of them say, is the ability to cover lost revenue since the pandemic began. But shoring up budget holes was explicitly forbidden by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Negron said he sympathizes with this concern.

“The primary problem here is that the Congress and president didn’t authorize revenue replacement and that’s been one of the key points of contention in the original CARES Act,” he said. “The Senate leadership and the president did not want to do revenue replacements.”