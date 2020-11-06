Continuing trend set in '16, Republicans in '20 ousted Democratic incumbents around Southern Illinois

Paul Simon Public Policy Institute visiting professor John Jackson has been in Southern Illinois for 50 years, and said he has seen the slow erosion of the Democratic Party’s control in the region. He said he saw similar changes happening here as in his native Arkansas.

“We lagged probably a decade behind the changes in the South that took it from the solid Democratic South to the almost solid Republican South,” he said. He pointed to the weakening of unions in Southern Illinois for some of the hurt the Democrats have felt — he said in some races this year, the party couldn’t even get a candidate to run for some seats. He said Republicans have done a good job of siphoning off the traditional “blue dog” Democrats.

“What the Republicans have done is successfully split those off and persuaded the union members that cultural things … took precedent,” Jackson said. He said these “highly symbolic” items, like LGBTQ rights and other social issues have been used to sway middle-leaning voters to the right. But, he said, these issues likely don’t have any day-to-day impact on most voters.

He said the Democrats are likely going to have to do what the Republicans have done for decades if the party hopes to regain any footing.

“They’re going to have to work on building their way back up,” Jackson said.

