Coronavirus causes another delay in launching managed care for youth in DCFS care

SPRINGFIELD — The state of Illinois is further delaying the transition to a managed care health coverage system for children in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services, this time citing the COVID-19 outbreak as the reason for delay.

“Recognizing the unprecedented challenges families, medical providers, and state agencies are facing from COVID-19, the launch of YouthCare services for DCFS youth in care will be postponed a minimum of 30 days,” the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, the agency that manages the state’s Medicaid system, said in a statement Monday.

Most Medicaid recipients in Illinois are already under a managed care system, known as IlliniCare. Under that system, the state pays a flat, monthly per-patient fee to private insurance companies to manage the care of Medicaid patients.

The state has been planning for some time to shift foster children and other minors in the custody of DCFS into a managed care system, YouthCare, but that transition was delayed several times. Those delays have mostly been out of concern that there won’t be a large enough network of participating health care providers that can serve the unique physical, mental and behavioral health needs of that population. And so, for now, they remain in a traditional fee-for-service coverage plan.