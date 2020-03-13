Coronavirus precautions taken by state’s prisons, Supreme Court

Governor’s Mansion closed

Tours and events at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield were canceled, effective immediately, by the nonprofit board tasked with overseeing building in an announcement Friday.

Public surfaces in the mansion will be sanitized more frequently, and hand sanitizing stations were installed throughout communal areas.

“Governor [JB] Pritzker and the first lady take great pride in welcoming Illinoisans, and guests from near and far, to the people’s house,” Marilyn Cagnoni, a member of the Illinois Governor’s Mansion Association, said in a statement. “However, the safety, health, and well-being of visitors are their highest priorities, and we must all be proactive in taking measures to protect all visitors and staff of the Governor’s Mansion.”

Mental health services protections urged

An advocacy group urged Pritzker’s administration on Friday to ensure the novel coronavirus outbreak does not cause “any disruption to essential services” for Illinoisans receiving behavioral health care services.

Marvin Lindsey, CEO of Illinois’ Community Behavioral Healthcare Association, said during the state of emergency, restrictions on services should be eased.