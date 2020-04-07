COVID-19 claims 73 more lives as Illinois reports largest single-day spike in deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois officials announced on Tuesday the largest single-day increase of novel coronavirus-caused deaths in the state.

The 73 new fatalities in 14 counties — Champaign, Christian, Cook, DuPage, Ford, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, Madison, McHenry, Monroe, Tazewell, Will and Winnebago — bring Illinois’ total to 380. Coles, Lawrence, Richland and Shelby counties each reported their first confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday.

Coroners and medical examiners across the state may be conducting post-mortem tests to properly adjust that figure, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said.

She added 1,287 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours. There are now 13,549 cases in 77 counties.

The number of actual cases is likely higher, as testing is not widely available, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. About 19% of the 68,732 people tested for the virus in Illinois have tested positive, he added.