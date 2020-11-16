 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 forces closures of government offices in two Southern Illinois locations
0 comments
editor's pick

COVID-19 forces closures of government offices in two Southern Illinois locations

{{featured_button_text}}

Two local government offices are closed due to COVID-19.

Perry County Treasurer’s and County Clerk’s offices will be closed through Thanksgiving week due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The county government building was closed Monday for sanitizing and disinfecting the building.

Real estate tax payments can be paid online, at any bank in the county or by mail.

The outbreak has caused changes for the Nov. 19 County Board meeting.

The Perry County government is giving anyone interested in attending or participating in the Nov. 19, 2020, County Board meeting the ability to attend or participate via the WebEx platform, which will allow access via telephone, smartphone or other electronic means.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, access will be limited at the actual meeting and it is urged that persons attend remotely via WebEx. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Thursday.

To join by phone, call 415-655-0001. The meeting number (access code) is 126 101 6696. The meeting password is P3rry!872 (73779087 from phones and video systems).

More information is available on the county website, perryil.com.

The City of Carbondale also will close its offices to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 17, due to significant increases in active COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.

City Hall staff will continue working and will be available by phone or email. Visit the city website, explorecarbondale.com, for a list of departments and contact information.

The City of Carbondale is temporarily suspending water shut-off procedures. Late fees and second notices will continue as normal.

Payments can be made online, in the drop box on the west side of City Hall, by mail, and at First Southern Bank on Main Street or Murphysboro Road, The Bank of Carbondale at 216 E. Main St., First Mid Bank on University Avenue or in Schnuck’s, and Banterra Bank at 1500 W. Main St.

Employees in the Revenue Office will be available by phone at 618-457-3265 to answer any questions.

Carbondale City Clerk will continue to accept nominating petitions for three four-year city council seats for the 2021 Consolidated Election on April 6, 2021 (or the Primary Election on February 23, 2021, if necessary).

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, those seeking to file nominating petitions should call the City Clerk’s Office at 618-457-3280 or 618-457-3281 when they arrive at City Hall. The clerk will come outdoors to accept the documents and provide a filing receipt.

Petitions will be accepted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 17-20 and Nov. 23. More information is available on the city website.

Carbondale Police Department’s lobby will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Members of the public are encouraged to contact the Police Department’s nonemergency number at 618-457-3200 for assistance or 911 in case of an emergency. The rest of the department will remain closed to the public.

Carbondale Fire Station 1 at 600 E. College St. and Fire Station 2 at 401 N. Glenview Drive will be closed to the public. To speak to someone in the Fire Department, call 618-457-3299.

Employment during COVID-19 by the numbers

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News