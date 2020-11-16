COVID-19 forces closures of government offices in two Southern Illinois locations

City Hall staff will continue working and will be available by phone or email. Visit the city website, explorecarbondale.com, for a list of departments and contact information.

The City of Carbondale is temporarily suspending water shut-off procedures. Late fees and second notices will continue as normal.

Payments can be made online, in the drop box on the west side of City Hall, by mail, and at First Southern Bank on Main Street or Murphysboro Road, The Bank of Carbondale at 216 E. Main St., First Mid Bank on University Avenue or in Schnuck’s, and Banterra Bank at 1500 W. Main St.

Employees in the Revenue Office will be available by phone at 618-457-3265 to answer any questions.

Carbondale City Clerk will continue to accept nominating petitions for three four-year city council seats for the 2021 Consolidated Election on April 6, 2021 (or the Primary Election on February 23, 2021, if necessary).

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, those seeking to file nominating petitions should call the City Clerk’s Office at 618-457-3280 or 618-457-3281 when they arrive at City Hall. The clerk will come outdoors to accept the documents and provide a filing receipt.