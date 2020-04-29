COVID-19-related tax downturns may force Carbondale employees into furloughs later this year

“We are going to have to be extremely involved in this budget,” Henry said. "We are going to be back in looking at this budget constantly.”

The city will not know how bad the hit from COVID-19 was this spring until about July, when tax receipts come in from local businesses. Because of this, Williams said he’s hoping to hold off on making any furlough or layoff decisions.

“I think what we were going to do is use the furlough potential later on in the year … (when we have a) better handle where our revenues are at,” Williams said.

This was at least part of the union’s request. Teamsters Local 50 is one of four unions representing city employees. Teamsters Business Agent Jason Ashmore said the union did not want to forgo a year’s raise without knowing just how bad things will be.

“Let's really see what the situation is before we actually give up a full year’s raise,” he said.

Ashmore said the union was willing to wait to administer the raise until the facts come in, but wasn’t willing to give it up outright — at least not yet.

“We are here, ready to stand with them and work with them. We just want to wait until we know more,” he said.