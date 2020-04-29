COVID-19-related tax downturns may force Carbondale employees into furloughs later this year

CARBONDALE — Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said it’s been his and the city’s policy to provide nonunion employees the same pay raises as union employees in an effort to embrace pay equity.
But, with the sudden downturn in tax revenue because of COVID-19, the policy could lead to furloughs and layoffs for city employees.
During the Carbondale City Council’s public budget hearing two weeks ago, Williams and the council discussed the drop in sales tax revenue because of COVID-19 regulations, namely the stay-at-home order and the closure of nonessential businesses. In going over what this could mean for fiscal year 2021, Williams said the union employees were scheduled to get a 2.5% pay increase for the fiscal year, which meant the other, nonunion employees would get the same.
However, with projections of anywhere from 10% to 40% in lost revenue, this was one area the council said savings could be found. Williams and his team were asked to go to the unions and negotiate for a 0% pay increase for the year to avoid layoffs.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Williams said union leaders were unwilling to waive the pay increase. In light of this, Williams said, city staff wanted to keep their tradition of giving nonunion staff the same benefits as union workers.
What this means is the city needs to find about $300,000 in the budget to cut, bringing up the possibility of layoffs and furloughs. However, Williams said this budget year will be unique. Mayor Mike Henry agreed.
“We are going to have to be extremely involved in this budget,” Henry said. "We are going to be back in looking at this budget constantly.”
The city will not know how bad the hit from COVID-19 was this spring until about July, when tax receipts come in from local businesses. Because of this, Williams said he’s hoping to hold off on making any furlough or layoff decisions.
“I think what we were going to do is use the furlough potential later on in the year … (when we have a) better handle where our revenues are at,” Williams said.
This was at least part of the union’s request. Teamsters Local 50 is one of four unions representing city employees. Teamsters Business Agent Jason Ashmore said the union did not want to forgo a year’s raise without knowing just how bad things will be.
“Let's really see what the situation is before we actually give up a full year’s raise,” he said.
Ashmore said the union was willing to wait to administer the raise until the facts come in, but wasn’t willing to give it up outright — at least not yet.
“We are here, ready to stand with them and work with them. We just want to wait until we know more,” he said.
Carbondale is not alone in its furlough plans — Marion furloughed 43 people earlier in April and Williamson County did the same. However, the decision to hold off on making the furloughs is different. While not a comfortable decision to make, the increased unemployment benefits for COVID-19-related layoffs and furloughs made the pill a bit easier to swallow for municipalities and employees.
It is unclear if those benefits will be in place when Carbondale employees could face furloughs.
As for who might be furloughed or laid off, Williams said it won’t just be one group — the entire staff will be considered, and this means executive employees like himself.
“It’s not just for nonexempt employees — it’s for everybody,” he said.
When asked why the city didn’t just give the scheduled raise to union members but give nonunion employees the proposed 0% pay increase, Williams said it was bad for morale. He said prior to his coming to the city about nine years ago, this had been done and some city employees were still bitter.
“We’re all working together, we’re all on the same team,” Williams said.
Williams said because many departments are already cut to minimums, furloughs might make up the bulk of the cost savings. He said which employees and how many will be let go or will be asked to furlough will depend on maintaining minimum service levels for each department.
Continuing the discussion about funding, the City Council also addressed concerns over the city’s contributions to various community organizations. In FY20, the city provided funds to 13 organizations — ranging from the Boys & Girls Club and the Women’s Center to Carbondale Community Arts and WDBX radio. In the discussion Tuesday, concern was expressed for committing hundreds of thousands of dollars of city money when future revenues are so uncertain.
The decision was made to continue funding services deemed essential while half-funding requests from CCA, Carbondale Main Street and Carbondale Tourism. The city will ask for a review of funding for each of these organizations in October. They may get the other half of their request then.
City Council also addressed the looming question of enforcing Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders. Last week, he extended his stay-at-home order until the end of May, and, beginning Friday, is requiring residents to wear masks in public places where social distancing is not possible.
“Who should be enforcing what’s going on,” Henry asked, noting how busy the city’s police force is.
“If we’re not careful, we’re going to backtrack and have a problem on our hands here,” Henry said.
Councilman Tom Grant ended the meeting with this message: “Wear your mask in public. Don’t become a statistic,” Grant said.
