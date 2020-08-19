DCEO awards $39.5M for infrastructure grants; Carbondale gets $1.2M for Evergreen Park

The goal was to boost summer employment, which has taken a severe hit during the current recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We cut in half the public infrastructure funds for year one and put it on a faster timeline, prioritizing projects that were just about ready to go so that we could get those dollars and then get shovels in the ground this year, so that people could get to work and infrastructure get repaired or modernized,” Negron said.

A Wednesday news release from the City of Carbondale said the $1.2 million the city will receive will be used to make significant upgrades at Evergreen Park, including replacing the bathrooms, paving all the roads and parking lots within the park, and adding sidewalks to make the park more accessible. The city plans to begin the work within 90 days.

Among the other public infrastructure projects being funded that officials hope will have lasting economic impact is the long-planned canoe launch and river walk in Calumet City, just south of Chicago along the Little Calumet River.