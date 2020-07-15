Deadline for Illinois’ first marijuana social equity grants is July 20

Groups can apply individually or as a collaborative if multiple organizations are working on the same program. Under R3’s guidelines, only the lead organization listed in a collaborative proposal needs to be GATA compliant for all member groups to receive the grant.

The R3 program, which was created as part of state legislation legalizing marijuana, invests 25 percent of tax revenue from adult-use cannabis into communities most impacted by mass incarceration and the war on drugs. The program’s first $31.5 million in grant funding comes from a $35-million appropriation from the General Revenue Fund to the ICJIA for the 2021 Fiscal Year.

Information on how to apply can be found at https://r3.illinois.gov/.

Since January, Illinois has brought in $52 million from taxes on legalized marijuana sales, according to a Tuesday news release from the governor’s office. By law, a quarter of that income and subsequent cannabis-tax revenue will fund future R3 grants.

The marijuana legalization bill was also designed to allow social equity applicants who are from the impacted communities to break into ownership of the marijuana industry. That has not happened yet, as new licenses for dispensaries due to be granted on May 1 and craft grow licenses due to be granted on July 1 have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.