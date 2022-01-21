 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald Trump Jr. to visit Marion this October; tickets on sale soon

Donald Trump Jr.

Williamson County Republican Party Chairman Jeff Diederich announced that Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of former President Donald Trump, will be the keynote speaker at the group’s 2022 Ronald Reagan Tribute Gala later this year.

Diederich said the dinner will be Oct. 8 in the Pavilion in Marion. Tickets will go on sale April 1.

“We’re still working on the lineup,” Diederich said.

Diederich added that corporate sponsorships are available now.

He said updates will be posted to the Williamson County Republicans Facebook page, and the public can keep up-to-date there.

— Marilyn Halstead

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

