Downstate Illinois judges face off for 5th District Supreme Court seat

Geographical makeup of the Illinois Supreme Court

The seven justices on the Illinois Supreme Court are elected from five judicial districts.

The 1st Judicial District, which encompasses Cook County, contains three justices.

The court’s Democratic majority consists of Justice Thomas Kilbride, from the 3rd Judicial District, and the three 1st District justices — Anne Burke, Mary Jane Theis and P. Scott Neville.

The 2nd District covers the north and western suburbs of Chicago, including Lake, McHenry, DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties; while the 3rd District extends across portions of north-central Illinois, including Will County, the Quad Cities, Peoria, Ottawa and Galesburg.

The 4th District spans 30 counties in central Illinois from the Indiana border to the Mississippi River bordering Missouri.

Republicans Michael J. Burke, who is unrelated to Anne Burke, and Rita B. Garman hail from the 2nd and 4th districts, respectively.

Michael Burke was appointed in March following the retirement of Justice Robert Thomas, who served on the high court for 20 years. Thomas currently works for Power Rogers LLP, a plaintiff law firm in Chicago.