Du Quoin, Benton and West Frankfort will have new mayors as a result of the 2023 Consolidated Election.

In Du Quoin, Josh Downs with 648 votes defeated incumbent Mayor Guy Alongi who received 570 votes.

“I feel good about my efforts,” Downs said, adding that a win is always rewarding.

His first goal as mayor is to talk to all the city employees. He wants to hear their opinions on how things are going, from department heads to the rank and file workers. Downs believes it is important to hear from them before he shares some of his ideas.

He added that Du Quoin has great employees who work hard to serve the city.

Downs also wants to review the city’s finances. He said the public information has been that the city is in good shape.

He also wants to see some projects that are underway completed. Those include a new water tower, Park Street improvements, work at the city swimming pool and work on U.S. 51/Hickory Street.

Downs thanked the citizens of Du Quoin, both the ones who voted for him and the ones who did not.

“As of May 8, I will represent all the citizens equally and fairly,” he said.

He also thanked his wife, Lindsi, and their children for their patience during his campaign. He said they know the next four years will be tough, too. He also thanked the rest of his family, supporters, volunteers and contributors.

Downs is the deputy director of outreach and community affairs for Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

He said he wanted to show special appreciation to Comptroller Mendoza.

“She’s the absolute best role model. She is open, honest and she shows up,” he said. “I learned so much from her these past six years,” Downs said.

In Benton, Lee Messersmith received 663 votes to defeat incumbent Mayor Fred Kondritz, who had 405 votes.

Messersmith had spent his first term on the Benton City Council as the streets and public improvement commissioner. As he learned more on the council, he began to realize he wanted to run for mayor.

He said his big goal for the city is to bring back transparency and public trust. He wants to make sure the residents of Benton know what is going on, so that people feel like they are part of the process.

Messersmith wants to build trust with members of the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and Elks.

One of the first things he want to do is to develop goals for the city.

“We need to decide what we want to do and who we want to be as a city,” Messersmith said, adding that the money spent should be in line with these ideas.

Messersmith and his wife, Angie, have one daughter, Amelia.

In West Frankfort, Tim Arview won the seat of mayor with 566 votes to incumbent Tom Jordan’s 409 votes.

Arview said he and his wife, Tawnya, talked about what he wanted the message in his campaign to be and came up with five ideas.

He wants the city government to be transparent on its policies and procedures. That includes having a way for citizens to get involved other than attending meetings. He wants the meetings to be live on Facebook and to record them for residents to watch.

Arview wants West Frankfort city officials to be accountable for the citizens of West Frankfort.

He also wants to be accessible as mayor. He heard that the previous mayor was not available for meetings with residents. He said he will be accessible by phone, text or in person.

Arview said one important goal is to get the community involved in what the city is doing.

“I’ve seen people lose their spark and kind of drop out. I want to get them involved,” Arview said.

He wants to hold “no bad ideas meetings,” like were held in Kansas City, Missouri. He said they identified 100 ideas at their first meeting. As meeting went on, they narrowed those ideas to a five ideas they could do.

“I want to end up with a few projects that are actionable to improve the community. Then, we can take them to the city council to get those things done,” Arview said.

His final goal is security. He wants West Frankfort residents to be secure and to reduce crime in the city.

“These are some things we can improve on,” Arview said.

He said that his campaign brought all kinds of people together. He hopes one of the hallmarks of his tenure will be bringing people together.

Arview and his wife have six children and four grandchildren.