Du Quoin City Hall, library closed to the general public

According to a news release posted by Du Quoin Mayor Guy H. Alongi, the city is initiating a series of temporary procedures on Tuesday, March 17, designed to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Du Quoin City Hall will remain open for daily business, but it will be closed to the general public. Events and meetings scheduled in City Hall will be canceled. Special arrangements may be made for business or city meetings of importance or that are necessary for city operations. Call 618-542-3841 for information.

Payments for water bills and other city services may be made at the city clerk’s office as normal.

Du Quoin Public Library also will close to the public on Tuesday. Books will be available through curbside service. Library patrons may order books online at duquoinlibrary.org or by calling 618-542-5045. The books will be delivered to patrons in their cars. Library hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

City officials also urge local businesses and agencies to implement measures to assist in reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

These procedures will remain in effect until further notice.

— The Southern

