Election roundup: Incumbents ahead in Jackson County; sales tax proposition fails in Perry

CARBONDALE — With 91% of precincts reporting, incumbents were ahead in key races in Jackson County.

In the race for circuit clerk, incumbent Cindy Svanda is holding off a charge from Leslie McComb Mulholland to land the nomination on the Democratic side of the ticket. Svanda had 55% of the vote with 91% of precincts counted.

In the closest contested race at the county level, Coroner Thomas Kupferer led Pat Kelly with 51% of the vote with 91% of precincts counted. The winner will face Republican Alex Crawshaw on the November ballot.

And at state’s attorney, Mike Carr (64% of the vote) beat Charles Ewell for the Democratic nod. He will face Republican Joe Cervantez on the November ballot.

Perry County

The sales tax proposition to raise the sales tax in Perry County did not pass, with a little more than 63% of voters saying no. The tax would have raised the county sales tax 0.5%, with the monies going toward the county police force.