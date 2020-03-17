Election roundup: Incumbents win in Jackson County; sales tax proposition fails in Perry

CARBONDALE — Incumbents grabbed big wins in key races in Jackson County.

In the race for circuit clerk, incumbent Cindy Svanda held off a charge from Leslie McComb Mulholland to land the nomination on the Democratic side of the ticket. Svanda won with a little more than 53% of the vote.

In the closest contested race at the county level, Coroner Thomas Kupferer downed challenger Pat Kelly with 52% of the vote. Kupferer will face Republican Alex Crawshaw on the November ballot.

And at state’s attorney, Mike Carr (63% of the vote) beat Charles Ewell for the Democratic nod. He will face Republican Joe Cervantez on the November ballot.

Perry County

The sales tax proposition to raise the sales tax in Perry County did not pass, with a little more than 63% of voters saying no. The tax would have raised the county sales tax 0.5%, with the monies going toward the county police force.

Earlier this month, the county was unable to provide 24/7 law enforcement coverage. With the critical staffing shortage facing the Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis was asking the public for the tax. It would likely have generated about $600,000 dedicated solely to the Sheriff’s Office.