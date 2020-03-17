Election roundup: Incumbents win in Jackson County; sales tax proposition fails in Perry

CARBONDALE — Incumbents grabbed big wins in key races in Jackson County.
In the race for circuit clerk, incumbent Cindy Svanda held off a charge from Leslie McComb Mulholland to land the nomination on the Democratic side of the ticket. Svanda won with a little more than 53% of the vote.
In the closest contested race at the county level, Coroner Thomas Kupferer downed challenger Pat Kelly with 52% of the vote. Kupferer will face Republican Alex Crawshaw on the November ballot.
And at state’s attorney, Mike Carr (63% of the vote) beat Charles Ewell for the Democratic nod. He will face Republican Joe Cervantez on the November ballot.
Perry County
The sales tax proposition to raise the sales tax in Perry County did not pass, with a little more than 63% of voters saying no. The tax would have raised the county sales tax 0.5%, with the monies going toward the county police force.
Earlier this month, the county was unable to provide 24/7 law enforcement coverage. With the critical staffing shortage facing the Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis was asking the public for the tax. It would likely have generated about $600,000 dedicated solely to the Sheriff’s Office.
”I’ve put out the slogan, ‘Back the Badge’ because that’s really what it’s about. It’s about providing backup for my guys,” Bareis said in a story earlier this month. “Right now, I’m running one guy on patrol for the entire county. On nights and weekends, I’ve got one person in the jail.”
Saline County
In a highly anticipated race for County Clerk on the Republican ticket, incumbent Jimi Williams-Cox beat out former Clerk Kim Buchanan, 1,749 votes to 1,017.
Buchanan was county clerk from late 2010 until 2018, when she lost a primary challenge. The later years of Buchanan’s term were plagued by her contentious relationship with the county board that included several lawsuits, a forensic audit of the clerk’s office and grievances filed by county employees.
Also in Saline County, seven Republicans will advance to the November election on the county board. They are Mike McKinnies (1,662 votes), Todd Horton (1,602 votes), Roy Oldham (1,527 votes), Ryan Lambert (1,476 votes), Chris Penrod (1,452 votes), Jeremy Maloney (1,241) and Casey Perkins (1,107 votes). Ellis "Eli" McEwan (925 votes) and Clarence D. Yarber (748 votes) fell short.
Williamson County
In a hotly contested race on the Republican ticket for County Commissioner, Tim Atkisson (26% of the vote) beat out Justin Maze (23%), David Milburn (5%) and Stuart Adkinson (2%)
According to previous reporting in The Southern, Atkisson, of Marion, is a plumbing contractor, union member, serves on the Illinois Plumbing Examining Board, and was a trustee on the board of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Marion. As a businessman, he has negotiated contracts, hired and managed employees, and has to create and follow budgets.
Franklin County
Voters in Royalton voted against becoming a home rule unit, with no votes at 130 and yes at 93.
In the race to be the Republican representative on the November ballot for county coroner, Brandon Odle (44% of vote) beat out Matthew Warren (26%) and Seth Povidinski (13%).
For Franklin County Board, on the Republican side, Brad Wilson (63%) took down Ken Burzynski in District 2, and John Gossett (59%) beat Lloyd Gregory in District 3.
State House: District 116
David Friess won the nomination on the Republican ticket to face incumbent State Rep. Nathan Reitz, D-Steeleville, in the November election. Friess, with 42% of the vote with 84% of precincts counted, held off challengers Kevin Schmidt and David Holder.
Friess, an attorney from Red Bud, lost to Jerry Costello II for the seat in 2018. Costello left the seat in 2019 and is currently the state ag director.
US House: District 15
Mary Miller won the GOP nomination, while Erica Weaver won the Democratic nomination for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Eight candidates — four from each party — ran in the Republican-leaning territory that runs along a stretch of the Indiana border. Miller emerged with 59% of the vote with 64% of precincts reporting, while Weaver beat her competitors with 51% of the vote with 64% of precincts reporting, according to the Decatur Herald & Review.
Miller and Weaver will square off in November to claim John Shimkus’ seat in the U.S. House. Shimkus announced last year that he is retiring.