1994 racially motivated 'cross burning' reemerges in Franklin County sheriff's race

The primary race for the Republican candidate for Franklin County Sheriff has drawn talk about one controversial issue involving candidate Ben Burkhamer.

In 1994, Burkhamer, then 22, and a couple of his friends were involved in a cross burning incident in Royalton.

While it may not be a pleasant memory of his youth, Burkhamer brought up the incident in his interview with The Southern.

“One of my classmates had a sister in a biracial relationship. He thought it would be funny if we burned a cross in their neighborhood,” Burkhamer said. “We were dumb (and) drunk ... It was just stupidity.”

According to past newspaper reports, Burkhamer, Katherine Ann Flowers, then 21, and Ronald A. McConnell, then 27, each played a part in the burning of a four-foot-tall wooden cross on Oct. 29, 1994.

It was because a white woman they knew was dating a Black man, according to newspaper reports.

"Burkhamer and McConnell rode in a truck driven by Flowers to Moeller's home. The two men then carried the cross from the truck, then set the cross on fire, and left, according to court records," past newspaper reports state.

McConnell was dressed in a Ku Klux Klan outfit at the time, authorities said in past newspaper reports.

The woman in the interracial relationship was asleep in her home with her 6-year-old daughter a 2-year-old boy she was babysitting at the time when the cross was burned outside.

"According to a stipulation of facts, Burkhamer had agreed to aid McConnell in burning the cross in the yard, and understood that the purpose of doing so was to use a threat of force against (Moeller and Kerrens)," according to past The Southern reports.

Burkhamer pleaded guilty for interfering in housing rights, a misdemeanor. He received two years of probation and was fined $1,000.

He said while people often wish to go back and change an incident in the past, it is those mistakes that mold us.

Burkhamer said he is not racist. He wants to take that mistake and turn it into a positive. He wants others to see him as a child of God who loves people.

He explained that he was a preacher’s kid. As a young adult, he turned away from church. He has grown up and come back to his faith. He now wants to be a person who helps others change their lives.

Others in Franklin County have questioned whether Burkhamer is qualified to run or even qualified to be current police chief in Zeigler.

To become a police officer in Illinois, a person must be at least 21 years old, have no felony convictions, be a U.S. citizen, and have a valid driver’s license.

Because Burkhamer’s conviction was a misdemeanor, he is not precluded from being a police officer.

Burkhamer said he will stand on what he has learned from that mistake and what he has done since then.

“I want to run on the issues and making the county a better place to live. My past is part of my testimony. I’m not running from that, either,” Burkhamer said.

