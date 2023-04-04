The Southern was watching a few mayoral races Tuesday evening as votes were tallied from the 2023 Consolidated Election.

The biggest mayoral race was in the City of Carbondale.

In Carbondale, Carolin Harvey led Harold Visser with 20-of-24 precincts reporting. Harvey had 1,048 votes to Visser’s 249.

Harvey thanked the citizens of Carbondale for their continued support.

“It’s very humbling to have their support. I hope to represent them in a way they will be proud of,” Harvey said during a thank you party she had Tuesday evening at the Dunn-Richmond Center.

Harvey is the first African American mayor elected in Carbondale. She said if Clare Killman and Nancy Maxwell are elected, it will be the first time there has been three women serving on the council. The third is Councilwoman Ginger Rye-Sanders.

Harvey has served on Carbondale City Council since 2011, and has been mayor pro tem since the resignation of Mayor Mike Henry last year. She is retired from SIU.

Harvey also thanked Visser for running a clean race. She said she told him early in the election season that she would be nice and run on her record.

"I appreciate the way he ran his campaign," Harvey said.

“It looks like Carolin has won the race. Good luck to her. She ran a very nice race and tried to keep everything civil,” Visser said.

At The Southern's press time, in Du Quoin, Josh Downs led by 78 votes at 648 to Mayor Guy Alongi’s 570 votes, but it was too close to call.

In Benton, Lee Messersmith beat Mayor Fred Kondritz with 8-of-8 precincts reporting. Messersmith had 420 votes to the 210 Kondritz received.

The challenger also was ahead in West Frankfort. With 7-of-7 precincts reporting, Timothy C. Arview had 511 votes to Mayor Tom Jordan’s 312 votes.