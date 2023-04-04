It was a good night for city council incumbents in Marion, but not so much so for current council members in Carbondale as votes came in from Tuesday’s election.

Marion voters reelected all four current city commissioners, while in Carbondale, it appears that only one – Councilman Adam Loos retained his seat on the city council.

According to unofficial results from the Jackson County Clerk’s Office as of The Southern's press time, which does not include mail-in ballots or those cast early and show one precinct remaining to be tallied, Loos appeared to have been reelected to his seat. Challengers Clare Killman and Nancy Maxwell were each close to winning their first terms on the city council.

Incumbents Lee Fronabarger, Tom Grant as well as challengers Joshua Liechty and Justin Zurlinden appear to have fallen short in their bids for city council seats.

If unofficial totals hold once mail-in and early voting ballots are counted and with the election of Carolin Harvey as mayor, for the first time in Carbondale history a majority of the city council will be women.

Killman and Maxwell could be seated on the council at its May 9 meeting. They would join current council members Ginger Rye-Sanders and Jeff Doherty.

One other vacancy is yet to be filled on the Carbondale City Council. With the election of Councilwoman Harvey as mayor, the newly-seated city council will select someone to serve out the remainder of her council term until April 2025.

Marion

In Marion, the four current city commissioners – John Barwick, Doug Patton, John Stoecklin and James Webb staved off challenges from Angelo Hightower and Anthony Rinella, both former commissioners looking to regain seats at the commissioners’ table.

Hightower served as a city commissioner from 2015 to 2019 and Rinella was a commissioner from 2009 to 2018 and was mayor of Marion form 2018 to 2019.

Rinella said he ran because of concerns about spending in the city – on projects such as the new city hall, for example and said his primary focus recently was not on campaigning, having undergone bypass surgery a few weeks ago.

“It would have been nice to have been elected, but I’m more concerned about my health than being on the city council,” he said.

Stoecklin led all candidates with 949 votes, followed by Webb with 929, Patton with 900 and Barwick with 812. Challengers Rinella and Hightower received 728 and 511 votes respectively.

“What I think this says is that folks in Marion have been happy with what they have seen,” Stoecklin said. “I think they feel pretty good about the way things are headed and they want to see where it is going to go forward.”