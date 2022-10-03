Early voting is underway in Illinois

The 2022 General Election is just a little more than a month away. Jackson County Clerk Frank Byrd said they are getting ready for the election.

One thing the date means is that voters can begin casting their ballots. Early voting began Thursday in Illinois.

Those wanting to vote early can do so at the county clerk’s office in their county of residence.

Byrd said Jackson County also has several dates for early voting at Carbondale Civic Center and Southern Illinois University.

Early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24, 26, 28 and 31 and Nov. 1 at Carbondale Civic Center.

Early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 and 27 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2, 3 and 4 at SIU Student Center.

Other counties will expand their hours and locations as follows:

Williamson County will have early voting available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 3 and 4; from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, 22 and 29; and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5; all in the clerk’s office.

In Perry County, early voting will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at Du Quoin City Hall and from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 in the clerk’s office.

In Union County, early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes said those voting early will be able to vote for Marcy Cascio-Hale for State’s Attorney. If the next appeal to the appellate court rules to have her name taken off the ballot, those votes for her will not count.

Barnes also has applications for 1,600 people to vote by mail. She said those ballots could work differently. She won’t know anything until the court rules.

Illinois voters can register to vote online at the State Board of Elections website, elections.il.gov, until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 23.

To register to vote in Illinois, you must be a United States Citizen, turn 18 on or before the date of the General Election and live in your precinct 30 days prior to Election Day. You must not be serving a sentence of confinement in any penal institution as a result of a conviction. You may not claim the right to vote anywhere else.