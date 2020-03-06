Former Saline County clerk who sparred with County Board runs again

HARRISBURG — The Republican primary in Saline County pits the current County Clerk Jimi Williams-Cox against former County Clerk Kim Buchanan.
Buchanan took office on Dec. 1, 2010, and served until December 2018. She lost a primary challenge to the late Roger Craig in March 2018. Craig cited problems between Buchanan and the County Board and other elected officials as his reason for entering the race.
Twelve days after taking office, Craig died. Williams-Cox was appointed to fill his position on Jan. 10, 2019.
The later years of Buchanan’s term were plagued by her contentious relationship with the county board that included several lawsuits, a forensic audit of the clerk’s office and grievances filed by county employees.
One of the main points of disagreement was how the clerk deposited funds collected by her office. She believes the individual funds used by the county do not comply with state statute that instructs how the county clerk should split money among funds. The board took Buchanan to court to compel her to comply, and she refused. The court later directed Buchanan to deposit funds according to the County Board's direction, and she complied.
“I don’t believe previous boards completely realized the responsibility of their positions within Illinois statute. They proceeded to take action on several issues that were outside of Illinois statute,” Buchanan said. “Those statutes are specifically what I took an oath to protect and uphold within the state, not just in Saline County.”
She added that she has learned a new word since leaving office: usurp. She believes the board usurped her duties on many different issues.
Buchanan is a lifelong resident of Saline County. She is a 1991 and 1995 graduate of SIU with a bachelor’s degree in health care management and administration and minor in radiology technology. She worked for local physicians and hospitals as a radiological tech and managed a few clinics.
She and her husband, Michael, have been married for nearly 27 years.
“Running for office is kind of my way of fighting back. I will accept the results (of the election) however it unfolds,” she said.
Williams-Cox was chosen to replace Craig by Saline County Republican Central Committee. She is the sister of Jay Williams, Saline County Board president.
She found there was a lot of drama and dysfunction going on. She began working to restore relationships with other county offices, employees and the board.
“We have a wonderful staff. We all get along and everyone’s doing their job. We have a working relationship with everyone on the board,” Williams-Cox said.
She added that they are implementing a new fund accounting system for the county clerk and treasurer. It will allow both offices to pull financial records from one accounting system. The county has been using three different systems.
Williams-Cox is using special fees to digitize records from the county vault.
“If the tornado had hit the courthouse in 2012, we would have lost all the records from the beginning of the county. We are going back 50 years. The next year as funds come in, we will go back another 50 years until all the records are digitized,” Williams-Cox said.
Copies will be kept at the courthouse and at another site in case of a natural disaster.
She also will work on getting at least a rudimentary website for the county, with information about what each office does and who the contact is.
“I hope people will look at the records and make an informed choice. I’m from Saline County, and I’ve been here all my life. My heart is here,” Williams-Cox said.
Nine Republican candidates will face off for seven county board seats. The seats up for election are current held by Democrats Danny Gibbs, David Phelps and Rick Lane, and Republicans Kevin Dowdy, Ryan Lambert, Mike McKinnies and Chris Penrod. Gibbs and Dowdy are not seeking re-election.
In the Republican primary, Lambert, McKinnies and Penrod are seeking re-election. Roy Oldham, Ellis “Eli” McEwan, Clarence D. Yarber, Casey Perkins, Jeremy Maloney and Todd Horton also want to serve on the county board. Seven will be elected to face the Democratic candidates in November.
The four Democratic candidates for county board do not face a primary contest. They include Phelps and Lane, who are running for re-election.
Election Day is March 17.
