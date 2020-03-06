Former Saline County clerk who sparred with County Board runs again

Williams-Cox is using special fees to digitize records from the county vault.

“If the tornado had hit the courthouse in 2012, we would have lost all the records from the beginning of the county. We are going back 50 years. The next year as funds come in, we will go back another 50 years until all the records are digitized,” Williams-Cox said.

Copies will be kept at the courthouse and at another site in case of a natural disaster.

She also will work on getting at least a rudimentary website for the county, with information about what each office does and who the contact is.

“I hope people will look at the records and make an informed choice. I’m from Saline County, and I’ve been here all my life. My heart is here,” Williams-Cox said.

Nine Republican candidates will face off for seven county board seats. The seats up for election are current held by Democrats Danny Gibbs, David Phelps and Rick Lane, and Republicans Kevin Dowdy, Ryan Lambert, Mike McKinnies and Chris Penrod. Gibbs and Dowdy are not seeking re-election.