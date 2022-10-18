Markel holds press conference calling for Bost to answer for his role in Jan. 6 insurrection

CARBONDALE — Homer ”Chip” Markel, a candidate for Illinois’ 12th Congressional District, had a press conference Tuesday morning in Carbondale to ask his opponent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost to answer for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Although Mike Bost has been interviewed on multiple platforms, he has yet to be held accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and the events leading up to it,” Markel said.

He added that former President Donald Trump made it clear that he would claim the presidential election was rigged and stolen from him if he lost.

Markel said Trump used endless tactics in an attempt to overturn the election, including losing 60 lawsuits and multiple recounts, trying to get Attorney General Bill Barr to intervene and asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find additional votes.

Some of the events that Markel mentioned involving Bost include:

The vote by 140 Republican congressmen to overturn the election on the evening of Jan. 6, including Bost.

Bost was one of 126 House Republicans who signed a legal brief supporting a Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn 2020 election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

A lawsuit was filed this year on behalf of Bost and two other Republicans alleging that the Illinois deadline for receiving mail-in ballots violates federal law.

Markel believes Bost needs to answer for his actions and be held accountable.

“I have been throughout the district – all 34 counties. A lot of people have asked about Bost’s involvement. I always protect democracy. Bost took the role of challenging democracy and he should be held accountable,” Markel said.

He has asked Bost to debate, but has received no reply from him. Markel believes they need to debate on these issues as well as inflation and the economy.

Markel said he doesn’t like to talk about problems, he tries to look at the problems and find actual solutions.

The Southern reached out to Bost to reply to these accusations.

Bost said Markel is using a typical tactic from the Nancy Pelosi playbook to distract from the Democrats’ failed record on inflation, jobs, and securing the border.

"I’ve been clear from the beginning that the U.S. Constitution is my guidepost in certifying elections. In the 2020 election, I voted against certifying the Electoral College votes of two states, Pennsylvania and Arizona, because they failed to meet the constitutional requirement that state legislatures set the rules for their elections.

"It is vitally important that we restore faith in our election process, which is why I filed a lawsuit in Illinois to stop the illegal counting of non-postmarked ballots received after Election Day. Rest assured, these false attacks will do nothing to stop my fight for election integrity,” Bost said in a written reply.

More information about the Markel and Bost campaigns can be found on their websites, chipmarkelforcongress.com and bostforcongress.com.