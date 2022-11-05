Southern Illinois Elections | Who is running to represent Jackson County?

Both familiar and unfamiliar names will appear on the Nov. 8 midterm election ballot, where contested races in Jackson County will have voters choosing between several different county officials and a judge.

County Clerk

In the race for Jackson County Clerk, Democrat Frank L. Byrd, the incumbent, will face off against Republican Dave Sullivan Sr.

Byrd is the current clerk and recorder for Jackson County.

Byrd’s grandfather, Frank Byrd Sr., was a precinct committeeman and an active member in the community, which influenced Byrd to get into politics.

“I want to help the people and make sure they have access to voting,” Byrd said. “I was the first clerk in this area to install not one, but two, Ballot Retrieval Boxes. This will help people and it has been very successful.”

Byrd has been in office for over a decade and still believes Illinois needs to expand economically.

“Illinois is my home, and it has many positive things happening, so I believe the future looks bright, but I would like to see more job and business growth in the future,” Byrd said.

He was unable to pursue higher education but has still persevered and been an advocate for his home community, following in his grandfather's steps.

“I feel very strongly about this area, being raised here all my life, I understand the plight of the people, we need more growth and opportunity. It is time for our state legislators to work and bring jobs to this area,” Byrd said. “Both my parents were working-class people and unable to pay for college. I attended John A. Logan College but was unable to continue. Many people in this area understand this scenario. That is why it is important to elect people who hear the voices of the people.”

Sullivan Sr., originally from La Grange, is representing the Republican party for Jackson County in the race for County Clerk. He served four years in the Navy from 1969 to 1972. When he left the Navy in 1972 he moved to Southern Illinois where he has been a resident for over 50 years.

His son, Dave Sullivan Jr., said his father is a retired agent with Northwestern Mutual Life, where he does financial networking. Sullivan Sr. also worked as a salesperson with Baker Plumbing in Marion.

He is an active member of the Murphysboro Elks Club and American Legion Paul Stout Post 127.

County Board

All 14 seats on the Jackson County Board will be up for election this year because of redistricting. When the board seats the winners of the election, they will draw names to decide which members will serve two-year terms and which ones will serve four years. Districts 1, 3, 4, 6 and 7 are all uncontested races, while districts 2 and 5 are being contested.

District Two

In District 2, four candidates are running for two county board seats. They are Rebecca “Rathert” Mathis of Campbell Hill and Rodney Beckman of Ava, both Democrats, and Daniel Bost and Andrew F. Erbes, both Republicans of Murphysboro.

Mathis graduated from college in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. She became Bradley Township Supervisor in 2017 in Ava and Campbell Hill.

“My grandmother, Mary “Mickey” Korando, was on the county board for years and it’s my honor to follow in her footsteps,” Mathis said.

Mathis has spent her time campaigning, having meet and greets, posting on social media, and knocking on doors. She hopes to encourage young people to get out and vote. She urges the younger generations in Jackson County to get involved and be aware of what's going on around them.

Mathis is a strong believer in finding a way for women to keep their reproductive rights.

Daniel Bost is a graduate of the University of Illinois, where he received his bachelor's degree in 1986 in agriculture business and economics.

Bost joined the political world in 2003 with hopes of promoting economic development in Southern Illinois.

“I want to accomplish lowering taxes, common sense policy, and [growing] business, job, and career development,” Bost said. “I would reduce the Illinois 6,000 layers of government."

Erbes has been involved in politics since childhood, helping his grandfather Jim Tindall, campaign for Murphysboro Township assessor. He helped his grandmother, Ruth Tindall, campaign for Murphysboro alderman. He assisted his mom, Julie Erbes, in campaigning for the Murphysboro school board.

Erbes ran for city council in high school as a write-in. He ran again four years later and tied, but lost the tie, and was appointed as a township trustee for Murphysboro 10 years ago.

“I have won subsequent elections since then to keep that seat since, and will have served two full terms on the county board for District 2 at the end of this term,” Erbes said. “I love public service. It's in my blood, and my love for Jackson County and the people who live here are why I decided to run again this time. I genuinely enjoy serving on the county board.”

Erbes has had the privilege to serve as Jackson County liaison to the state bicentennial committee. He represents Jackson County, one of the oldest counties in the state, at the state level in Springfield.

“I've served as chairman of the finance and administration committee, of the legislative and public safety committee, and currently serve on those committees as well as real property committee, the health insurance task force,” Erbes said. “I was proud to be part of the driving force that reactivated the Jackson County building task force a few years ago.”

Beckman did not respond to requests for an interview.

District Five

The other contested race for a position on the Jackson County Board has three candidates facing off for two available seats in District 5. They are Democrats Julie Peterson and John S. Rendleman and Republican Navreet Kang.

Peterson, originally from Elmhurst, was raised in Murphysboro. She earned her bachelor's degree from SIU in 1989 in history as well as her master's in history in 1991. Peterson was a social-studies teacher at Carbondale Community High School and retired in 2011.

She has been involved in politics since 2008 and was elected to serve on county board District 5 for a four-year term as a Democratic Party member. She hopes to be a responsible steward of county finances and help prepare the county for the future.

“We need a progressive income tax coupled with property tax relief for middle and low-income residents that would free up disposable income for the taxpayers,” Peterson said.

Rendleman received his bachelor's in history from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and his Juris Doctorate from the SIU School of Law. He is an attorney at Feirich, Mager, Green and Ryan.

He is a current member of the Jackson County Board and has served several terms. He also is a former chairman of the board.

Kang has been a State Farm agent in Carbondale since 1989. He attended Punjab Agriculture University and then Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville where he graduated in 1983 with an MBA in business management.

Kang has served as a city councilman for the City of Carbondale.

First Judicial Circuit of Jackson County

In the First Judicial Circuit of Jackson County, Republican Christine Heins of Murphysboro will face Democrat Ralph “Boomer” Bloodworth of Murphysboro.

Born Marie Christine Heins, she now goes by her middle name Christine.

Heins graduated with her bachelor's degree in theater from SIU and received her BSN from Saint Louis University. Heins left SIU in 1990, finishing with her law degree.

Heins was a clerk for the Honorable Bill Lewis in the fifth district appellate court. She became a partner in a small Murphysboro firm for 10 years and was a solo practitioner for 20 years.

“Since then I've expanded my practice to do a lot of criminal defense. I don't do family law anymore. I do more criminal work, and then, I also do Secretary of State hearings,” Heins said. “I help people get their driver's license back when they've been revoked, usually for some kind of offense involving alcohol or drugs.”

Heins was never into politics, she saw an opening for the First Circuit Judge position in Jackson County and decided to run for office to help solve more problems outside of her current reach.

“People come to lawyers because they have problems. And I've been solving problems for the last 30 years for my clients. However, once in a great while, problems can't be solved by the attorneys involved. And so you have to go before a judge and the judge is the ultimate problem solver,” Heins said.

Heins said if she gets into the office she will make sure to be a fair and impartial judge, being equal, and serving the county justice.

Bloodworth is an associate judge in the First Judicial Circuit. He was appointed in 2012 and has been reappointed every four years.

Bloodworth is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and attended law school at the university. He finished his last year of law school at Southern Illinois University.

He was admitted to both Illinois and Missouri bar associations and was in practice in Southern Illinois for 12 years.

His family has a long history in law. His grandfather and great-uncle worked to prosecute criminals after World War II. His campaign website says their influence strongly impacted Bloodworth’s life and gave him a strong foundation in justice and compassion.

Bloodworth is married to Jill Womick Bloodworth. He moved to Southern Illinois in 1999, with a plan to move after his wife graduated from law school. Instead, he fell in love with the area and has remained here.

The Bloodworths have two daughters.