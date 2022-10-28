Three contested county offices are on the ballot in Williamson County

MARION — Voters in Williamson County will choose a state’s attorney, treasurer and a county commissioner in the General Election on Nov. 8.

In the race for state’s attorney, incumbent Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale will face Ted Hampson.

Cascio-Hale was appointed to the office after Brandon Zanotti resigned earlier this year. She was then nominated to run by the Democratic Party of Williamson County.

Jeff Diederich, chairman of the Republican Party of Williamson County, challenged her petition, but Cascio-Hale prevailed and her name is on the ballot.

She is married to Christian Hale, and they live in Murphysboro. They have one son.

Cascio-Hale has been an attorney for 14 years and has worked in both criminal and civil law. She has also led offices with as many as a dozen employees, which wasn’t too different than supervising the state’s attorney’s office’s 20 employees.

“The Safety Act is coming Jan. 1,” Casco-Hale said.

She said she want to get information to the public because she believes there is not a good understanding of the law. She also will have to train her staff and police on how the law will change their jobs.

She said crime is always a big issue.

“I want to do more in terms of getting drugs out of Williamson County and Marion,” Cascio-Hale said.

She is glad her name remained on the ballot.

“I’m a fighter. I fought hard to stay on the ballot and will fight that hard for Williamson County,” Cascio-Hale said.

Hampson and his wife, Heather, have two sons and one grandchild.

He has been a lawyer for 22 years.

Hampson grew up outside of Peoria and got a degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois. He attended SIU Law School.

He worked in the state’s attorney’s office in Winnebago County until he and his wife decided to move to Southern Illinois and raise a family.

“Obviously, the biggest issue is what will happen with the Safety Act,” Hampson said. “What will happen when people are arrested? It’s going to be a change in how people move through the system.”

Hampson is working as an assistant state’s attorney on a contractual basis. He said what he would like residents to know about the office is how hard assistant state’s attorney's Sean DeMello, Mandy Combes and Jerri Adams work. He said the only times people hear their names is when something is going wrong.

“I am working to be ready to hit the ground running,” he said.

Ashley Gott will face William “Andy” Boner for treasurer.

Gott is married to Judge Amanda Byasee Gott and they have three boys.

Gott was appointed as treasurer in April of 2019, then won a special election in 2020. He has spent more than 20 years in a banking career.

As treasurer, Gott has over seen a $20 million budget for the county. Most of the counties around Williamson have a budget that is one-third to one-half of that.

Gott said his office will collect $100 million in taxes next year. And will disburse that to other agencies.

“It’s a good problem to have. Others are trying to figure out how to make payroll and take care of their population,” Gott said.

He would like the county’s residents to know that he does not set the value of property. He just collects the taxes and is the chief financial officer of the county.

Andy Boner is not yet married, but sees it in the future with his significant other, Christina Reynolds. He has two daughters and a son.

Boner worked for First Cellular of Southern Illinois. He learned to deal with other people’s money and about credit. He has 31 years of experience in the public and private sectors of finance and inventory control.

“I have been able to pay my salary by helping organizations better manage their money,” Boner said. “It perfectly equates to what I would do for Williamson County.”

Boner was raised in the 1970s and 1980s and became an adult in the 1990s. He said people are not as frugal as they used to be.

“I want to make sure people’s money is spent in a way they want,” Boner said.

For commissioner, incumbent Brent Gentry will face Jim Rasor.

Gentry has two daughters.

In 2004, Gentry beat an incumbent to join the county board. He said the board was arguing and fighting and could not get anything done. He knew he could serve the residents of Williamson County.

One of the first things he did was take on the county’s housing authority. The result was better housing for residents.

He said they have come a long way in terms of the county budget. They have balanced the budget for 15n years.

Gentry says illegal dumping, trash and dilapidated housing really bother him. He has worked with residents to help clear some of those issues.

He is also proud of growth in the county.

“If we did not have revenue streams and good potential revenue, we would be like other counties,” Gentry said.

Gentry has one goal – to keep serving the people of Williamson County. On Thursday, he got a call from a lady from Carterville whose power was turned off. He was able to help her and her husband.

Rasor and his wife Tammy have two boys and one grandson.

“Both of them left the state, and that is part of why I am running,” Rasor said.

Rasor was the chief meteorologist or WSIL TV3. As a result, he believes he would bring a different perspective to the county board.

“I have an education and experience in science. I also have experience in communication,” Rasor said.

He likes to look at all sides of a problem or an issue and find a way to solve it, often looking outside the box for solutions.

Rasor would like to find a way to keep more money to draw people to the county. He said Williamson County has great opportunities for people.

“I am absolutely an independent thinker,” Rasor said. “I really understand what we can do to communicate with the taxpayers.”