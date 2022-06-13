Two Republican candidates compete in Franklin County Sheriff primary race

Franklin County voters will choose a Republican candidate for sheriff in the June 28 primary. The primary race pits Kyle Bacon of Franklin County Sheriff’s Office against Zeigler Police Chief Ben Burkhamer.

Bacon grew up in Benton and graduated from Benton High School, Rend Lake College and SIU. He worked as an officer in Nashville, Tennessee, for a few years before returning to Benton in 2001 and taking a job as a deputy sheriff.

Ben Burkhamer started a construction business and worked in Christian broadcasting.

‘I got a lot of life and work experience,” he said.

He then took a job as a police officer. He has been with Zeigler Police Department for 15 years and is the chief of the department.

Bacon said the sheriff has to manage the department and the people who work there. He feels his time as a deputy gives him unique experience to understand and do that job.

“A lot of people may not realize the Franklin County has a staff of 70 people and a $3 million budget,” Bacon said. “I think my time at the sheriff’s department has allowed me see what the office is and how to provide the best service.”

Bacon said burglaries and theft are the first hurdle the new sheriff will have to jump.

As part of that process, the department will have to learn about the new bail reform act, which goes into effect June 23.

“When I started at the sheriff’s department 20 years ago, I did not see the homeless or services to assist people. Our homeless population is in the hundreds and is a result of drug addiction and poor choices,” Bacon said.

He said addiction is driving the issue of homelessness, as well as theft, domestic violence and the abuse of children. The county makes many drug arrests, but that doesn’t deal with the root of addiction.

Bacon believes we have to vigorously enforce the law, but also treat the addiction.

Burkhamer said the top issue facing the sheriff’s department is communication. The county has five dispatch agencies. He says the system is costly and ineffective. For example, a motorcycle accident in Royalton tied up four of the dispatch agencies.

He said the agencies need to consolidate to better serve the county.

Another issue is that small departments, like many of those at towns in Franklin County, don’t pay as well. Burkhamer said they do have other resources. When it’s hard to find an officer to fill the job, the issue of pay is critical.

He also said those smaller departments and the sheriff’s department need to work better together. They need to share intelligence and training.

“The sheriff has a unique responsibility. They have common issues throughout the county and needs to work with local law enforcement to help solve them,” Burkhamer said.

The third issue is the drug epidemic. Burkhamer would like to bring Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous to help people kick those habits.

“We have to work with the local community,” Burkhamer said. “I have a real passion for working with people.”

He explained that we need to stop the addiction before an arrest.

Burkhamer is running as a “constitutional” sheriff. He said we elect legislators to make laws and sheriffs to enforce laws. The Constitution protects the rights of citizens.

“I want to be the sheriff that protects those rights,” Burkhamer said.

Bacon and his family live in Benton.

Burkhamer and his family live in Zeigler.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.