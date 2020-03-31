Employment Security department utilizes new alphabetized benefit schedule

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois department tasked with overseeing unemployment benefits is employing an alphabetized schedule to handle “an unprecedented volume” of claims.

Claims now must be filed online and by phone on days and at times set by the Illinois Department of Employment Security based on the first letter of the filer’s last name. Similar systems to manage “increased web traffic” and “high call volumes” were initiated in Colorado and New York as well, according to the department.

Illinoisans whose last names begin with the letters A through M may file online claims on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and speak to someone by phone on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those whose last names begin with the letters N through Z can file their claims at the department’s website on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and call on Mondays and Wednesdays, also from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone unable to register their claims on the designated days can file online on Saturdays or call on Fridays.

“IDES is currently working through an unparalleled number of unemployment benefit claims and questions, both online and through the call center,” according to a news release.