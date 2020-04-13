Essential employees in Illinois guaranteed workers’ compensation during pandemic

The Act does not allow a worker to collect benefits if their injuries were self-inflicted — if they instigated a fight, for example — or if the worker was injured while violating company policy or committing a crime.

Pritzker weighing options on lifting or extending stay-at-home order

Pritzker hinted during his Monday briefing that he and his team are mulling a gradual return to normalcy, saying that “it's likely that there will be adjustments to the orders that we've put in place.”

“We want to lift these orders as soon as we can. We want to get things back to normal as soon as we can,” the governor said. He stressed, however, that doctors and scientists will need to weigh in, and that “it's not like we're anywhere near” herd immunity or a treatment for COVID-19.

Pritzker said that every day he and his team look at the numbers and ask about the direction the curves of cases and deaths are headed. Although “the curve seems to be leveling,” Pritzker said, “we haven’t gotten there yet.”

“In order for you to get to a point where you want to start moving significantly back to normalcy, you need widespread testing,” he said, as well as a contact tracing system that identifies infected people and notifies who they came in contact with.