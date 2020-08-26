Expiration of driver’s licenses extended one year for Illinois seniors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Driver’s licenses for Illinoisans 75 or older are valid one extra year beyond the currently listed 2020 expiration date, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Tuesday.

Those roughly 147,000 seniors do not need to visit a motor vehicle facility until just prior to their birthday in 2021, the office said in a news release, noting it will inform qualifying residents in a letter.

The secretary of state’s records were updated to reflect this change, and officials notified national and state law enforcement as well.

“I am mindful of the heightened risks associated with seniors contracting COVID-19, and that is why I have authorized this important change during this challenging and unique time,” White said in a written statement.

His office has the statutory authority to extend these deadlines by up to one year.

The expiration date for all other Illinoisans’ driver’s licenses and plate stickers was pushed to Nov. 1. The office is encouraging residents not to visit a driver services facility for matters that can be handled online.

“Especially during hot weather,” residents “do not need to rush into” facilities where “heavy customer volume” is expected,” the office said in a news release.