Federal court denies relaxed ballot requirements for constitutional amendments

“The state should not be allowed to try to cancel out the rights of voters to circulate petitions to put issues on the ballot,” Quinn said. “It makes the whole process very dangerous. We’re going to keep fighting.”

Their options, he said, include appealing the decision — the committee is “free” to pursue the issues in this case in a district court, the judges wrote in their ruling — or attempting to change the law “so voters have the option to sign petitions electronically during the pandemic, which is not going away.”

Quinn pointed out his ruling comes 40 years after the Cutback Amendment — which decreased the number of lawmakers in the General Assembly — was successfully added to the ballot. It remains the only one to do so in Illinois history.

“These are fundamental rights that have to be protected from politicians and the State Board of Elections, who are doing everything they can to keep these off the ballot,” he said.

