Federal government releases $21.6 million to Illinois public housing authorities

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $21.6 million in CARES Act funding to 68 public housing authorities, or PHAs, throughout Illinois to help low-income families during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s local housing authorities can apply those funds to “eligible coronavirus activities” related to preparation and response to the virus for families taking part in Housing Choice Voucher and Mainstream Voucher programs, according to a news release distributed by HUD Tuesday morning.
The Housing Choice Voucher program allows low-income families, as well as elderly and disabled persons, to live in private, instead of public housing, with the tab paid by the federal government through PHAs that administer the program. The Mainstream Voucher program does the same but is only available to families that include a non-elderly person with a disability.
Examples of activities covered by the funding include relocating families to other units for hospitalization or quarantine; childcare costs for students at home due to school closings; and procuring cleaning supplies and services to sanitize common areas at PHA-owned units.
“This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe and affordable place to call home,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a news release.
More than half of the money will go to the Chicagoland area, with around $12.5 million given to the Chicago Housing Authority and another $2.8 million awarded to Housing Authority of Cook County.
The next two highest disbursements are significantly smaller — Grayslake’s housing authority will receive $670,000 and the DuPage Housing Authority based in Wheaton will receive $642,000. A full chart displaying how HUD is spending CARES Act nationally and in Illinois is available at Hud.gov.
On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the Illinois Housing Development Authority was also providing $300 million in federal CARES Act funding in rental and mortgage assistance to low-income households affected by COVID-19
“The need here in Illinois and across the nation is tremendous,” Pritzker said. “But I will work with the champions in the General Assembly, as well as in Congress, to advocate for more federal assistance to keep people in their homes.”
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
The Marion mall through the years, from grand opening gala to ghost town
Marion mall opening
Marion mall opening
Marion mall opening
The Lettermen perform at the opening gala
Marion mall under construction
Marion mall under construction
Marion mall under construction
Illinois Centre Mall: Coming soon
Target at the Marion mall
Former Marion mall manager
Newly opened mall as seen in panoramic
Marion mall concept
Marion mall concept
Marion mall concept, from overhead
Marion mall under construction in 1990
Under construction
Under construction
Marion mall concept
Dillard's in Marion on opening day
Marion mall grand opening
Sears at the Marion mall
Phar-Mor at the Marion mall
Santa's area
Talking bear at the Marion mall
Marion Mall 2018
Marion mall in 2017
Marion mall through the years
Ken Gray Museum leaves Marion mall
Country Porch leaves Marion mall
Country Porch leaves Marion mall
Marion mall through the years
Dark Mall
Still Open
Food Stall mall
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.