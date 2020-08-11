Federal government releases $21.6 million to Illinois public housing authorities

More than half of the money will go to the Chicagoland area, with around $12.5 million given to the Chicago Housing Authority and another $2.8 million awarded to Housing Authority of Cook County.

The next two highest disbursements are significantly smaller — Grayslake’s housing authority will receive $670,000 and the DuPage Housing Authority based in Wheaton will receive $642,000. A full chart displaying how HUD is spending CARES Act nationally and in Illinois is available at Hud.gov.

On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the Illinois Housing Development Authority was also providing $300 million in federal CARES Act funding in rental and mortgage assistance to low-income households affected by COVID-19

“The need here in Illinois and across the nation is tremendous,” Pritzker said. “But I will work with the champions in the General Assembly, as well as in Congress, to advocate for more federal assistance to keep people in their homes.”

