Five men compete for three spots on JALC board

Glenn Poshard

Poshard, of Murphysboro, is a former Congressman and state senator, former president of SIU and vice chancellor who served on SIU Board of Trustees

He partners with his wife Jo in the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children.

Poshard was appointed to JALC board in September 2016 to fill the unexpired term of Bill Alstat after Alstat’s death.

He said he wants to continue serving on the board because he believes he has more service to offer the college and he enjoys the work.

If re-elected, Poshard said he wants to work to keep tuition low.

“A lot of people have been hurt by the pandemic. I want to see that Logan is able to serve the needs of low-income residents,” he said.

Like Rendleman, he said he also would like to maintain and build on the college’s ties to SIU.

“We want more kids to transfer to SIU. We make that an important part of the scholarships we establish,” he said.

He also wants to keep safe anyone who comes to campus.