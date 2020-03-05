Forecast: Illinois should see modest revenue growth in FY 2021

“So certainly, wages and salaries are moving in the right direction,” she said. “We will see that in our forecast for both income taxes and sales taxes.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sales tax receipts are projected to grow 3.4%, to just over $9 billion, while corporate income taxes are expected to hold steady at just under $2.5 billion.

Johnson noted that the state saw a bump in corporate income taxes during the current fiscal year due to an amnesty program lawmakers approved in 2019. Discounting that, she said, corporate income taxes are expected to grow 0.5%.

Those estimates are based on the department’s economic outlook for both the state and the nation.

Johnson described the outlook for the national economy as “stable” as fears about an economic downturn are receding with the signing of a “Phase I” trade deal with China that is expected to boost U.S. exports, including agricultural products.

But she also warned of clouds on the horizon, such as the possibility of increased trade tensions as well as the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has disrupted manufacturing supply chains and threatens to disrupt the travel and tourism industry.