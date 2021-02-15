Former Southern Illinois State Sen. Paul Schimpf announces 2022 run for governor

He said he is not a career politician or wealthy business executive, but he does understand what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck and worry about things like providing a college education for your children.

Schimpf was born in Illinois at Scott Air Force Base and returned to Illinois after his military career. “Illinois is the home I love,” he said Monday.

He is an of counsel attorney with the law firm of Stumpf & Gutknecht P.C. in Columbia, meaning he is not an equity partner in the firm.

He touched on a number of issues that have been lynchpins of Republican legislative dissent in recent years and weeks, noting a governor should “give clear unambiguous support to the law enforcement community.”

He also addressed Illinois’ tax burden, quoting Ronald Reagan and stating Illinois needs a governor who “understands those day-to-day challenges that we all face” and who will “stand up to the entrenched special interest groups that have done so much damage to our state.”