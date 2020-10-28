Franklin County to choose 3 county board members, state's attorney, coroner

“My main focus is going to be on meth and other drug crimes,” Dinn said. She hopes by doing this it will decrease the overall crime in the county.

“I want this county to be a place where I can leave my door unlocked during the day,” Dinn said.

Funeral Director Marty Leffler, a Democrat, is seeking to keep his job as the county’s coroner. He won his first election to the office in 2008 and has served ever since.

Leffler said he plans to continue to run his office the way he always has — with respect. He said his campaign’s slogan has been “Dignity in life. Dignity in death.”

“You've just got to be caring and kind,” he said of the job of coroner. He also said being a good communicator is key, as coroners spend a lot of time sitting before judges and attorneys for court hearings. Both are qualities he said he has.

Ultimately, Leffler summed his pitch to voters by saying that he is “the better qualified candidate that’s going to be caring and there for you.”

Brandon Odle, a Republican, is running against Leffler. Odle, a captain at the West City Fire Department, said he likes Leffler and has worked with him in his capacity as a firefighter. But he said it might be time for a shake-up in the office.