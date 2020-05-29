Friday marks the end of Illinois’ stay-at-home order

“We’re lucky that that video was ever taken because that is happening around America probably every day and unfortunately, time and time again — even when these videos come out, even when so many of us have the feeling of, ‘it’s time for a major change,’ and we work toward that change — somehow for Black America, it never really comes,” Pritzker said. “And that’s unacceptable.”

In response to a reporter’s question, he said he long called out U.S. President Donald Trump for being “a racist, a misogynist, a homophobe (and) a xenophobe.”

“His tweets, his reaction, his failure to address the racism that exists in America, his stoking of the flames in sometimes subtle and sometimes not-so-subtle ways is completely unacceptable,” Pritzker said. “It’s reprehensible. In fact, and I’m outraged by what he does in response to these situations.”

• Pritzker said he will sign legislation that was approved by the General Assembly last week, but not at large ceremonies. On his desk are two budget measures as well as bills altering the tax structure for a Chicago casino, legalizing cocktails-to-go, expanding Medicaid and growing Illinois’ vote-by-mail program, among others.