General Assembly can’t hold remote meetings, citing state law

SPRINGFIELD — Although many Illinoisans are being urged to work remotely from home during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, that does not appear to be an option for state lawmakers.

A spokesman for Senate President Don Harmon said in an email that Article IV, Section 5 of the Illinois Constitution says sessions of each house of the General Assembly must be open to the public unless two-thirds of the members vote to close them. He also pointed to a state law that says legislative sessions must be held “in the seat of government,” which is Springfield.

That statute goes on to say the governor may convene a session “at some other place when it is necessary, in case of pestilence or public danger.” Arguably, the COVID-19 epidemic might meet that standard, but the spokesman said the words “some other place” would most likely be interpreted to mean some other physical location.

Both the House and Senate have announced they will not meet next week, marking the second straight week the session has been put on hold due to the public health concerns.

Earlier this week, Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order suspending portions of the Illinois Open Meetings Act so local governments and other public boards could hold remote meetings. But the General Assembly is not covered by the Open Meetings Act.