Gentry announces his run for a fourth term as Williamson County commissioner

Williamson County Commissioner Brent Gentry of Carterville has announced his run for re-election.

“I picked up my petitions last week to run in the 2022 election for my final time as Williamson County Commissioner,” Gentry said.

The first time he ran for commissioner, Gentry pledged two things. First, he would be bring his business experience to the county to make sound decisions as a public servant. Second, he pledged to not run for more than four terms, if he was fortunate enough to be elected. This will be his fourth term in office.

Gentry listed some of his accomplishments as commissioner. They include: Stopping corruption at the Williamson County Housing Authority; organizing the free trash dump days; cracking down on illegal dumping and dilapidated homes and properties; starting the county recycling program; with the state’s attorney, cracking down on animal abusers; pledged $25,000 of video gaming revenue each year for CASA to help abused and neglected children; initiated the county website; and uses his personal Facebook page to keep county residents informed.

Gentry is particularly proud of one project.

For years Williamson County was sent letters from Illinois Department of Corrections that their dilapidated jail was going to be shut down. Gentry said they worked hard in planning and took advantage of federal stimulus money to rebuild the jail.

“I spearheaded that project of the jail and sheriff’s department without raising any type of new taxes. I am very proud of this project. In 2012 we opened the doors and it has been a revenue generator every year,” he said.

Although Gentry says he really is not a politician, he does feel it is important to have both parties represented on the county board to provide different views on the topics.

“For many decades the board has not had three members of the same political party. In order to hold checks and balances, different parties need represented,” he said. “It’s crucial to keep honesty, integrity, transparency and keep checks and balances in our office.”

Gentry also wants to see some projects finished before he retires as commissioner. One he mentioned was continuous appropriate funding for the sheriff’s office.

“I fought hard to make sure we had proper funding for law enforcement to serve the residents of the county and keep them safe,” Gentry said.

He added that he feels like God put him on earth to help others.

“I’m not into politics. I am into helping residents with any issue,” he said. “It’s been an honor to serve residents of Williamson County.”

