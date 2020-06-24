GOP Illinois state senate candidate seeks looser ballot access requirements

An independent candidate running for that same office is required to gather anywhere from around 3,000 to 6,000 signatures, according to the election code.

“Independent and new party candidates are not alone in having to collect petition signatures in COVID-19-affected conditions,” Fogarty wrote in a court document. “Certain established party candidates, like Ruggieri, also were required to collect petition signatures while under the effects of COVID-19 and the governor’s successive ‘stay at home’ orders.”

His argument centers around the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause — Ruggieri contends that he will be “prejudiced” if a judge denies his request because “he will have been required to collect his signatures under the very same conditions as independent and new party candidates.”

Fogarty characterized Pallmeyer’s order as containing “disparately relaxed standards,” according to the filing. If a judge decides Ruggieri does not qualify for relief under that order, he will likely not appear on the general election ballot in November.

There will be a hearing Friday in Chicago where a judge will rule on his motion.

A spokesperson for the State Board of Elections said officials do not “have any comment” on the filing.

