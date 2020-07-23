GOP lawmakers’ call for ComEd hearings rebuffed

Their letter was in reaction to ComEd’s public admission on Friday, July 17, that between 2011 and 2019, it awarded lobbying jobs and subcontracts to associates of House Speaker Michael Madigan as part of an effort to gain Madigan’s support for legislation beneficial to the utility.

That admission was made in a federal court in what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement,” in which the U.S. Attorney’s office agreed not to pursue prosecution of bribery charges against the company in exchange for ComEd paying a $200 million fine and agreeing to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Madigan has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

But Welter and Wheeler argued that there is more at stake in the scandal than criminal matters.

“While the U.S. Attorney’s office investigated criminal activity during the time period in question related to ComEd’s activities to influence and reward ‘Public Official A’ in order to receive passage of legislation favorable to the utility, the issue of what impact ComEd’s activities had on ratepayers and state policy needs to be investigated,” they stated in their letter.