Governor taps Sen. Fowler to represent Southern Illinois on anti-poverty commission

Goals for the commission outlined in state statute include reducing poverty in Illinois by 50% by 2026, eliminating child poverty by 2031 and eliminating poverty entirely by 2036.

“No Illinoisan should have to worry about having a safe place to live or where their next meal is coming from. Unfortunately, that is currently a reality for too many people in our state, a reality that has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” Pritzker said in a statement, announcing the formation of the commission.

The governor said he envisions the commission “developing a roadmap that will allow all Illinoisans to live a good life, regardless of their race, ethnicity, or the community they call home.”

Fowler said this is the type of work about which he is most passionate. He said it falls in line with the work he’s been doing to showcase Southern Illinois-made products, develop a port in Cairo with public and private investment, and find a new owner for the defunct Job Corps Center in rural Pope County.

Fowler said he believes the governor selected him because of the poverty challenges facing Southern Illinois, but also “the potential that we’re showcasing in my district to dig ourselves out of this economic insecurity that we’ve had.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.