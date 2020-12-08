Governor taps Sen. Fowler to represent Southern Illinois on anti-poverty commission

State Sen. Dale Fowler has been tapped by the governor to represent Southern Illinois on a newly created anti-poverty commission.
Fowler, R-Harrisburg, is one of two state senators who will serve on the Illinois Commission on Poverty Elimination and Economic Security. The other is Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, a Democrat from upstate Maywood. They join numerous others representing the fields of education, health care, social services and economic development.
“When they reached out to me, I was extremely honored to be selected,” Fowler said. He said creating economic opportunity and reducing poverty across his rural district is his top priority. The 59th Senate District he represents encompasses some of the poorest counties in Illinois.
The commission was created as part of the Intergenerational Poverty Act signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this year. This commission is tasked with developing a strategic plan for anti-poverty programs leading to long-term, multigenerational economic mobility for all low-income Illinoisans, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Commission members are expected to produce the plan by spring 2021. The timeline is ambitious, which Fowler says is a good thing.
“We have a lot of work to do in a relatively short period of time,” he said. “It’s going to be a very aggressive commission.”
Goals for the commission outlined in state statute include reducing poverty in Illinois by 50% by 2026, eliminating child poverty by 2031 and eliminating poverty entirely by 2036.
“No Illinoisan should have to worry about having a safe place to live or where their next meal is coming from. Unfortunately, that is currently a reality for too many people in our state, a reality that has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” Pritzker said in a statement, announcing the formation of the commission.
The governor said he envisions the commission “developing a roadmap that will allow all Illinoisans to live a good life, regardless of their race, ethnicity, or the community they call home.”
Fowler said this is the type of work about which he is most passionate. He said it falls in line with the work he’s been doing to showcase Southern Illinois-made products, develop a port in Cairo with public and private investment, and find a new owner for the defunct Job Corps Center in rural Pope County.
Fowler said he believes the governor selected him because of the poverty challenges facing Southern Illinois, but also “the potential that we’re showcasing in my district to dig ourselves out of this economic insecurity that we’ve had.”
