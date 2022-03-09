Gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin Richard Irvin visits supporters in Marion

MARION — Republican candidate for Governor Richard Irvin and his running mate Avery Bourne visited with supporters at an informal meeting at noon on Wednesday at Macke’s Pizza in Marion.

Irvin was elected mayor of Aurora, Illinois' second-largest city, on April 4, 2017, and is the city’s first African-American mayor.

Irvin graduated from East Aurora High School and served with the U.S. Army in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He is a graduate of Robert Morris University and holds a Juris Doctorate from Northern Illinois University School of Law.

Bourne is a state representative for the 101st District of the Illinois House. When she was sworn into office Feb. 20, 2015, she was the youngest legislator to be sworn into office.

She is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, Columbia College and Washington University School of Law. She and her family live near Morrisonville.

“People are scared. They’re leaving in droves. Businesses are leaving in droves. We’ve got to take the state back,” Irvin said.

He believes that his record as an Army veteran during the Gulf War, as a prosecutor and as mayor will show voters what he can do for the state.

"My husband and I live in the same farmhouse that has been in my family for 150 years, so my roots in Illinois run really deep. That’s not something you can pick up and move to a different state,” Bourne said.

Irvin said Illinois voters are concerned about having to leave the state to get a good job, but they are also concerned about property and income taxes.

He said Gov. J.B. Pritzker tried to push a tax hike through, but state legislators blocked it. He said if Pritzker is re-elected, he will try a large tax hike again.

Irvin brought a familiar face with him. John Shimkus, former U.S. Representative, is the honorary co-chair of the Irvin campaign.

Shimkus said Irvin checks all the conservative boxes and has a tremendous record in Aurora.

During lunch, Irvin and Bourne heard about the Delta Regional Authority from Christie Stephenson of Metropolis. Shimkus, Holly Healy and Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek told them about Shawnee National Forest and some of the issues surrounding the forest.

He also talked with Carmi Mayor Jeff Pollard about issues in his town.

Before the noon meeting at Macke’s, Irvin and Bourne met with others in Marion and took a quick trip to Harrisburg. Irvin has family in Harrisburg, and they run Johnson’s Southern Style Bar-B-Que.

For more information about Richard Irvin and Avery Bourne, visit www.irvinbourne.com.

