Harrisburg considers proposal to open up retail in defiance of stay-at-home order

Before she was ordered to close, Gibbs said she was using masks and gloves and thoroughly cleaning between customers. When the stay-at-home order was implemented March 20, Gibbs said she understood why it was necessary, and had no problem with doing her part to slow the spread of the virus. But as the weeks have ticked by with Saline County reporting so few cases, Gibbs said she believes that there should be some small steps taken to allow businesses like hers to reopen in a modified fashion, such as allowing only one customer into the shop at a time.

Gibbs said that if the City Council votes to go against the governor’s order, she would be comfortable opening.

McPeek said his proposal is to implement a “Phase 1” plan within his city’s limits that would allow retailers to open, such as clothing and jewelry stores, as well as beauty salons and barber shops, beginning May 1. McPeek said he doesn’t understand why people can buy clothes and shoes at Walmart, but not at Maurices or the Shoe Dept. He said that the city would place restrictions on retailers, including limiting the number of people who can be in a store at one time. Restaurants and bars would not be included in the initial plan, he said.