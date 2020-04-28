Harrisburg council won't defy governor's stay-at-home order, encourages letter-writing campaign instead

Stephanie Church, who also owns a hair salon, said that it seems to her that the governor is deciding policy for the whole state mostly based on what’s happening in Chicago with COVID-19. “There’s a point where he cannot govern us down here the same way he is governing up there,” she said.

In a statement read on his behalf, Sonny Wynn, owner of Fancy Nails Salon in Harrisburg, said the stay-at-home order has been “financially devastating.” Jerry Hunt said he was asked to read Wynn’s statement because of a language barrier. In the statement, Wynn said his business has taken numerous steps to keep customers safe in anticipation of reopening, including placing clear plastic barriers between manicure and pedicure stations. Wynn said his business is a critical service to the community, and would help provide some sense of normalcy during uncertain times. “It relaxes them and boosts their self-esteem and boosts our economy,” he said.

Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, and Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, both spoke at the meeting in favor of a regionalized approach and said they continue to push the governor to move in that direction.