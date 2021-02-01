Herrin School District must move $2.7 million to capital fund, judge rules

After filing his suit, Osman said, a circuit judge was clear in his read of what the district had done.

“The judge agreed 100% with me — it was plain language they had to repay the money,” Osman said. Still, he added that the district appealed the decision.

After the appeal was denied and the lower court’s ruling upheld, a news release from Osman’s office sent Jan. 26 said the court entered a $2,729,625.10 judgement against Herrin School District for improper usage of funds received under the Illinois County School Facility Occupation Tax Law.

Ryker said he has heard rumors online that suggest the district is going to raise taxes to cover replacing the funds that had to be moved.

“We’re not going to do that to the people in the community,” Ryker said. He added that the district anticipated this judgement coming, so it deferred some projects that have saved money and cushioned the sting of last month’s decision by the court.